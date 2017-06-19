Noteworthy
Top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres has a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow and will have Tommy John surgery that is expected to sideline him until spring training. A 20-year-old infielder who was the top player in the Arizona Fall League last year, Torres was injured Saturday on a head-first slide into home plate for Triple-A Scranton at Buffalo.
