Not long ago Dwight Howard was a face of the NBA. Now he's a salary dump.

It wasn't long ago that Dwight Howard was the marquee free agent on the NBA 's open market, shaking the foundations of the league by bolting from the Los Angeles Lakers to join the Houston Rockets . It's hard to look at the trade the Atlanta Hawks made Tuesday evening in any other way, having sent Howard and the 31st pick in Thursday's NBA draft for a pair of backups - center Miles Plumlee and guard Marco Belinelli - and the 41st pick, in a clear sign of how far Howard's stock has fallen since he was last both an All-Star and an all-NBA selection in 2014, his first year with the Rockets.

