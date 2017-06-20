New York Knicks listening to trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis Could the Knicks really move their franchise centerpiece ahead of the draft? Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2sPHT6D Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are listening to trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis and Knicks fans are not handling the news well. Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe shoots in front of New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis during the third quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.