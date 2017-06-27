NBA Summer League: Jared Cunningham To Play For The Washington Wizards In Las Vegas Summer League
According to an article from our buddies over at Bullets Forever , the Washington Wizards have added former Oregon State star Jared Cunningham to their Las Vegas NBA Summer League team roster. The original news was reported by Ben Standig of Locked on Wizards/FanRag Sports.
