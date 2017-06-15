NBA Free Agency: Golden State Warriors will lose depth this offseason
NBA Free Agency: The Golden State Warriors will lose depth this summer as a handful of their free agents could receive more lucrative offers After last season's $24 million salary cap spike , the $7 million increase from 2017 to 2018 is chump change, and will leave the famously deep Golden State Warriors with a more shallow roster. The Warriors will be nearly capped out after re-signing Durant and Curry, This means the team will be able to go over the salary cap only to retain their own free agents, not bring in outside talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC