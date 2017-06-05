NBA Finals 2017: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

After an electrifying come-from-behind victory in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals , the Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 and look poised to a pull off a complete postseason sweep Friday. Now 15-0, the Warriors are outscoring opponents by a ridiculous 16.1 points per 100 possessions, according to the league's official site .

