Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Rookie of the Year award Brogdon was announced as the winner at the inaugural NBA Awards show Monday night. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tPF432 Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was taken with the 36th overall pick in last year's draft after four seasons at the University of Virginia, is the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year.

