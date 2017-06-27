Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Rookie of the Year award
Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Rookie of the Year award Brogdon was announced as the winner at the inaugural NBA Awards show Monday night. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tPF432 Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was taken with the 36th overall pick in last year's draft after four seasons at the University of Virginia, is the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC