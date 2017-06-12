Milwaukee Bucks GM Update: Zanik and Karnisovas approaching the finish line

The Milwaukee Bucks' GM search has reportedly been narrowed down to two with Interim GM Justin Zanik and Denver's assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas. Via ESPN's Marc Stein: Growing sense, per league sources, is that the Bucks choose between incumbent Justin Zanik and Denver's Arturas Karnisovas for their GM post According to the latest indications, Milwaukee could name its new lead voice in the front office as early as this week.

