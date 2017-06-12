Milwaukee Bucks GM Update: Zanik and Karnisovas approaching the finish line
The Milwaukee Bucks' GM search has reportedly been narrowed down to two with Interim GM Justin Zanik and Denver's assistant GM Arturas Karnisovas. Via ESPN's Marc Stein: Growing sense, per league sources, is that the Bucks choose between incumbent Justin Zanik and Denver's Arturas Karnisovas for their GM post According to the latest indications, Milwaukee could name its new lead voice in the front office as early as this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC