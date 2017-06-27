MIL-ORL trade to free up $7 mil cap s...

MIL-ORL trade to free up $7 mil cap space for Bucks

15 hrs ago

Here's a trade proposal that would seem to make sense for both teams and free up around $7 mil on the cap for the Bucks. Bucks send Teletovic and Vaughn to our old buddy Hammond in Orlando for CJ Watson and Mario Hezonja.

Chicago, IL

