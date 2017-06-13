Matt Barnes Gets An NBA Championship ...

Matt Barnes Gets An NBA Championship Ring After Warriors' Win...

Fans are making fun of Matt Barnes , 37, for having an NBA Championship ring, because there are tons of legendary players who still don't have one! " Zaza [Pachulia] , Matt Barnes, & Javelle McGee all got a ring before you LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," one fan tweeted at Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul . "Matt Barnes finally got a ring after playing for every team in the league twice," another joked .

