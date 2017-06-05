LeBron James moves past Michael Jorda...

LeBron James moves past Michael Jordan on NBA Finals all-time scoring list

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

LeBron James attacked the basket and Golden State's Zaza Pachulia had no choice but to foul him early in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. James missed a fadeaway jumper over Warriors forward Kevin Durant, but Tristan Thompson hustled down an offensive rebound and dished the ball back to a cutting James, who finger-rolled in a shot with his right hand as Pachulia delivered a two-handed shove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,681,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC