LeBron James moves past Michael Jordan on NBA Finals all-time scoring list

LeBron James attacked the basket and Golden State's Zaza Pachulia had no choice but to foul him early in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. James missed a fadeaway jumper over Warriors forward Kevin Durant, but Tristan Thompson hustled down an offensive rebound and dished the ball back to a cutting James, who finger-rolled in a shot with his right hand as Pachulia delivered a two-handed shove.

