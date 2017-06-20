LA Clippers take South Carolina's Thornwell in draft
The Los Angeles Clippers paid their way into the NBA draft Thursday night to pick up South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell. Thornwell averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals with the Gamecocks last season in helping his team to the Final Four.
