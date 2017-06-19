Jon Horst takes over as Bucks GM, with NBA draft days away
The Milwaukee Bucks formally introduced Jon Horst as their next general manager at a news conference at the team's headquarters Jon Horst takes over as Bucks GM, with NBA draft days away The Milwaukee Bucks formally introduced Jon Horst as their next general manager at a news conference at the team's headquarters Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sIWgsQ Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, obscured at left, introduces new general manager Jon Horst at a news conference Monday, June 19, 2017, in Milwaukee. MILWAUKEE - To Jon Horst, his interview with Milwaukee Bucks owners for the vacant general manager job felt more like an extended conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC