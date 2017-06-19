The Milwaukee Bucks formally introduced Jon Horst as their next general manager at a news conference at the team's headquarters Jon Horst takes over as Bucks GM, with NBA draft days away The Milwaukee Bucks formally introduced Jon Horst as their next general manager at a news conference at the team's headquarters Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sIWgsQ Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, obscured at left, introduces new general manager Jon Horst at a news conference Monday, June 19, 2017, in Milwaukee. MILWAUKEE - To Jon Horst, his interview with Milwaukee Bucks owners for the vacant general manager job felt more like an extended conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.