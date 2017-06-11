Jimmy Butler featured in action of ne...

Jimmy Butler featured in action of new NBA Live 18 game from EA at E3

During EA's appearance at E3 on Saturday, the company showed off the new NBA Live 18 game coming this fall and while they were showing the game off to the world, Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler made an appearance in the gameplay. It's been quite a long time since 2K Sports had some real competition in the NBA game-making side of things, but after this past Saturday, it appears that Electronic Arts wants to step up and take on the challenge with NBA Live 18 .

Chicago, IL

