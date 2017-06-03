JaVale McGee makes fun of the size of Zaza's head JaVale finally found a hat that will fit Zaza's head. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/javale-mcgee-zaza-pachulia-warriors-head-size-big-hat-instagram-story-funny-nba-finals The Warriors have had fun making fun of how big Zaza Pachulia's head is this postseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.