How Does John Collins Fit with the Atlanta Hawks?

First and foremost, congratulations to John Collins on being drafted 19th overall by the Atlanta Hawks last night! I may be slightest biased, but I think the Hawks got an absolute steal in JC at 19. Having a player drafted in the first round who goes on to do great things in the NBA can be great for school name recognition and recruiting, so Collins can continue to help the Deacs even though he is no longer wearing the black and gold. So now that's he on an NBA team, what can we expect to see from him next season? From what I can see, the Hawks have started a rebuilding process.

