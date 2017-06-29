Giannis Antetokounmpo has one of the NBA's most popular jerseys
Already the most beloved Bucks player in recent memory, Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently has become quite popular outside of Milwaukee, as well. Following a historically great season, when he led the team to the playoffs, won the NBA's Most Improved Player award and captivated the basketball world with his physical abilities and expressive charisma, Giannis Antetokounmpo now has one of the league's most in-demand jerseys.
