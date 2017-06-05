Free Agents, G-League - Offseason Musings

With the prospect of Hammond leaving, and the potential to hire a great cap expert or European scout, I was thinking of inexpensive players in Europe that could fill needs on the roster: Free-agent sleepers in European basketball: Who could be the next Malcolm Delaney or Mindaugas Kuzminskas? pic.twitter.com/TwOJ9fq4K9 7'2a 3 Frenchman Moustapha Fall, 24, went undrafted in 2014, but he's used to being late to the party. The Paris-born hulk first picked up a basketball at 17-soccer was the only game he cared for until he was 14. Fall comes with a massive 7'6a 3 wingspan, a polished post game, savvy footwork and elbows that create space.

