Free Agents, G-League - Offseason Musings
With the prospect of Hammond leaving, and the potential to hire a great cap expert or European scout, I was thinking of inexpensive players in Europe that could fill needs on the roster: Free-agent sleepers in European basketball: Who could be the next Malcolm Delaney or Mindaugas Kuzminskas? pic.twitter.com/TwOJ9fq4K9 7'2a 3 Frenchman Moustapha Fall, 24, went undrafted in 2014, but he's used to being late to the party. The Paris-born hulk first picked up a basketball at 17-soccer was the only game he cared for until he was 14. Fall comes with a massive 7'6a 3 wingspan, a polished post game, savvy footwork and elbows that create space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC