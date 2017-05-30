For Our PF/C Addition: John Henson Or Nikola Vucevic Anyone?
These are two of the trade targets I see the C's going after as a "moderate upgrade" in the PF/C area, especially if they sign a max FA. With Olynyk, Jerebko, Amir, Zeller, Green and Mickey all likely leaving , the C's will need some help in the front court even with Zizic coming over, and even if Griffin/Millsap signs here, they still may need some help with all the current depth likely to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC