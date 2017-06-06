Fans in Wisconsin simply cannot stop ...

Fans in Wisconsin simply cannot stop giving rides to star players

The most recent story of fans coming to the rescue of a Wisconsin athlete in distress, as told by ESPN's Rob Demovsky , goes like this: Recently re-signed Packers cornerback Davon House landed at the Minneapolis airport at 11 p.m. on Monday night to find that he had missed his connection to Green Bay, where he was supposed to be early the next morning for organized team activities. With no other flights and apparently no rental cars available, House sent out a Twitter Hail Mary.

Chicago, IL

