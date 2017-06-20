Eric Griffin To Play For Utah Jazz In...

Eric Griffin To Play For Utah Jazz In NBA Summer League

Griffin will enter Summer League after having a great overseas stint with Hapoel Galil Giboa of the Israeli Premier League. During his first season with the squad, Griffin put up 15 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on 47% from the field in 32 minutes per game.

