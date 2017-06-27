Draymond Green finally wins Defensive Player of the Year
After two straight seasons as a runner-up to Kawhi Leonard, Green was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season, announced during the inaugural NBA Awards show in New York City on Monday night. Green accepted the award in person, strolling up to the stage in a teal tuxedo suit jacket, a bow tie, shorts and some skull-head slippers without socks, an aggressive outfit that created quite the social media buzz.
