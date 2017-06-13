Did The 'Bachelor In Paradise' Scandal Reveal Spoilers...
Along with scandal comes spoilers! After the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' were sent home after 'allegations of misconduct,' many of them took to social media to post photos of their trip - and we may have spotted some men who are still competing on Rachel Lindsay's season of 'The Bachelorette.' It's safe to say the Bachelor in Paradise scandal has created multiple issues for ABC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC