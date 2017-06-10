Coaching Edge: Tyronn Lue's best move of Game 4 (strategically...

If Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue can keep LeBron James fresh and energized for 40+ minutes, it is very hard to beat the Cavaliers, especially at Quicken Loans Arena. Problem for Lue, maybe only against the Warriors, is that it's pretty hard to keep anybody - even LeBron - fresh throughout the game when he's carrying such an immense load as the main play-maker AND finisher on offense AND best all-around player on defense.

