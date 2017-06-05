Bye Bye, Bradley Center
The 2017-18 season will be the last that the Bucks call the BMO Harris Bradley Center home. This offseason we will be chronicling the nearly 30 year history of the Bradley Center before it leaves Milwaukee's downtown for good.
