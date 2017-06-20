Bucks Unveil 50th Anniversary Logo

The 2017-18 season will be the Bucks' 50th season calling Milwaukee home and the team has plenty of celebrations planned throughout the upcoming season. The Bucks' 50th Anniversary logo will be used for 50th Anniversary-related events, merchandise and promotions over the course of the 2017-18 campaign.

