Bucks Summer Block Party, June 10

The Milwaukee Bucks are honoring the franchise's 50th anniversary this year, and they'll tip off the celebrations at their third annual Bucks Summer Block Party on Saturday, June 10 in Schlitz Park. The popular summer event will feature appearances by past and present Milwaukee players, broadcasters and team staff, as well as live local music, kids' games and activities, a surprise 50th Anniversary announcement and food and drink from area vendors.

