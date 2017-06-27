Bucks Experience brings current playe...

Bucks Experience brings current players, legends and entertainment to Summerfest

The Milwaukee Bucks will once again be attending "The World's Largest Music Festival," as the team is set to bring its game-night experience to Henry Maier Festival Park during the 50th Year of Summerfest. Current Bucks players John Henson, Gary Payton II and D.J. Wilson will be joined by Bucks legends Vin Baker, Bob Dandridge and Marques Johnson and the entire Bucks Entertainment Network at the Gruber Law Offices SportsZone during the 11-day festival.

