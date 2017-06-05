Bucks Block Party Bonanza

Bucks Block Party Bonanza

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted their third annual Block Party, and Brew Hoop was on the scene! There was dancing... Greg was able to catalogue some of the major events of the day, and post them here for anybody who couldn't attend/doesn't live in Milwaukee. A little after 2:00pm the crowd got on their feet as the reveal that had been teased all afternoon was finally coming to fruition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC