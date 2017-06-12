Bucks' arena workers stretch, bend be...

Bucks' arena workers stretch, bend before hitting job

11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Workers on the new Milwaukee Bucks arena are taking a cue from the athletes who will be playing inside - and warming up before hitting the job. Minnesota-based Mortenson is managing the $524 million project, which started last June and is expected to wrap up next fall.

Chicago, IL

