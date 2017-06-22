Australian young gun Jonah Bolden the...

Australian young gun Jonah Bolden the 'sleeper' at Friday's NBA draft

Read more: The Age

Australian basketball talent has risen to the top at recent NBA drafts, with Ben Simmons the No.1 pick and Thon Maker a surprise 10th last year, and Dante Exum going fifth in 2014. The New York Times has dubbed Jonah Bolden, the 21-year-old Melbourne-born son of NBL great Bruce Bolden, the "sleeper" of the draft.

