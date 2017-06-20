Aron Baynes next Aussie to test NBA f...

Aron Baynes next Aussie to test NBA free agency

LOS ANGELES: Aron Baynes has joined fellow Australians Joe Ingles and Patty Mills in seeking huge new NBA contracts that could see them on new teams. Baynes has decided to walk away from the $US6.5 million player option he has with his current team the Detroit Pistons, an NBA source confirmed to AAP on Tuesday.

