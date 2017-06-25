Antetokounmpo reveals ambitious dream with Greece
Antetokounmpo reveals ambitious dream with Greece Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals ambitious dream with Greece ahead of exhibition game Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2u3RW4Q "I'll be the next one to beat them. I'll be waiting for them somewhere," the Milwaukee Bucks star said before leading a team in an exhibition game involving Greek and foreign players before 15,000 fans at the Athens Olympic Arena on Sunday.
