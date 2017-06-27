Antetokoumpo's efforts rewarded as NBA's Most Improved Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA's Most Improved Player, the league announced tonight at the inaugural NBA Awards show. Antetokounmpo is the first player in Bucks history to be named Most Improved Player.
