2017 NBA Draft - Milwaukee Bucks Acquire 46th Pick Sterling Brown from Sixers
Jon Horst kept tonight's second round entertaining at least as the Milwaukee Bucks made a series of transactions that eventually resulted in them acquiring the draft rights to SMU's Sterling Brown from Philadelphia who took him with the 46th pick. Milwaukee also selected Sindarious Thornwell with the 48th pick, but traded his rights to the Los Angeles Clippers according to Shams Charania.
