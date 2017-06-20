2017 NBA Draft - Brew Hoop Community Draft Board: Jonathan Isaac slides to #7
With many of the top six selections flashing impressive offensive abilities, the Brew Hoop Community's seventh selection projects to be an impactful defensive player immediately. Seemingly hand selected attributes to fit the Bucks defensive scheme are promising enough to make the seventh pick: Jonathan Isaac - SF/PF, Florida State.
