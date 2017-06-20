2017 NBA Draft - Brew Hoop Community Draft Board: 34 votes apiece, a deadlock at #11

As we move into the next tier of players in the strong 2017 draft the number eleven spot saw a tight battle between two very different players, a talented freshman big man and another lengthy guard. The vote ended in a tie at 34 votes apiece, so we'll call them 11A and 11B and you can decide which is suits your personal fancy: Zach Collins - PF/C, Gonzaga; Donovan Mitchell - SG, Louisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.