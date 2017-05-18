With workouts at an end, the wait on Diallo begins

Adam Zagoria, the New York hoops writer, signaled Friday that Hamidou Diallo, the draft's most intriguing prospect, has ended his team workouts for now and will spend the next few days deciding on whether to stay in the draft. The Nets were in fact Diallo's final workout before he has to decide on May 24, next Wednesday, whether to return to Kentucky, where he has yet to play a game, or hire an agent and pursue an NBA career.

