Will the Bucks ever abandon their aggressive trapping defence against the Raptors?

Will the Toronto Raptors be able to bounce back when they face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 today at 3PM ET? There was plenty to be excited about Thursday night following the Milwaukee Bucks' 104-77 rout of the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Seven of those were by Giannis Antetokounmpo , who was held to 14 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.