Will Oshkosh Help The Bucks "Own The ...

Will Oshkosh Help The Bucks "Own The Future"?

18 hrs ago

The Bucks ' new, unnamed D-League team will help facilitate player development; here is how that new affiliation will impact the Bucks march toward Eastern Conference dominance. Players that have less than three years of NBA service time will be allowed to sign two-way contracts which allow said player to flow between the NBA and NBADL, so long as that player does not spend more than 45 consecutive days on the NBA roster .

Chicago, IL

