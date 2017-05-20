Will Oshkosh Help The Bucks "Own The Future"?
The Bucks ' new, unnamed D-League team will help facilitate player development; here is how that new affiliation will impact the Bucks march toward Eastern Conference dominance. Players that have less than three years of NBA service time will be allowed to sign two-way contracts which allow said player to flow between the NBA and NBADL, so long as that player does not spend more than 45 consecutive days on the NBA roster .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC