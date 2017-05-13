Why the Suns need to trade for Jahlil...

Why the Suns need to trade for Jahlil Okafor As Soon As Possible

With Alex Len's free agency approaching and the Suns entering a draft that boasts few truly skilled big men, it's time for Ryan McDonough to make a move and acquire Philly's Okafor for pennies on the dollar. Since last year, the Phoenix Suns have been tied to acquiring Jahlil Okafor from the Philadelphia 76ers.

