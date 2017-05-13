Why the Suns need to trade for Jahlil Okafor As Soon As Possible
With Alex Len's free agency approaching and the Suns entering a draft that boasts few truly skilled big men, it's time for Ryan McDonough to make a move and acquire Philly's Okafor for pennies on the dollar. Since last year, the Phoenix Suns have been tied to acquiring Jahlil Okafor from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC