Warriors' Zaza Pachulia teases Klay Thompson about scoring

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson celebrates after a three-point shot with teammate Zaza Pachulia in the first period of their NBA game against the Orlando Magic at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Following the Warriors' Game 3 win over Utah, Pachulia took great delight in pointing out he outscored one of the Splash Brothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.