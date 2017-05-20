Warriors-Spurs: Kevin Durant kills an...

Warriors-Spurs: Kevin Durant kills any LaMarcus Aldridge closeout controversy

Kevin Durant was involved in a play with LaMarcus Aldridge that was very similar to what his teammate Zaza Pachulia did to Kawhi Leonard . When Aldridge was forced to guard Durant on the perimeter, he attempted to contest the shot and ended up moving his foot under Durant's landing area with what looked to be an extra step.

