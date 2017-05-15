VIDEO: Mike Brown compares Aldridge closeout on Curry to Zaza's on Kawhi

Over in San Francisco on Monday morning, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich blasted Zaza Pachulia for what he called an "unsportsmanlike" closeout of a Kawhi Leonard shot, which resulted in a sprained ankle for the Spurs star. A couple hours later, across the bay at their practice facility in Oakland, the Warriors responded mostly by brushing it off.

