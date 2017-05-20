Twitter goes wild for JaVale McGee's magnificent Game 3 showing

Bring out your Triple Rat Tail headbands! That is, if you want to join the masses of Twitter users who raved about JaVale McGee during the Warriors' Game 3 against the Spurs on Saturday. Many were Dub Nation citizens clapping for the Golden State big man, who started the Western Conference Finals game in lieu of the injured Zaza Pachulia, while some incited the center's famed feud/nonfeud with Shaquille O'Neal during the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.