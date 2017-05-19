The Sixers could have drafted Giannis...

The Sixers could have drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) in 2013.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The Sixers are slated to make the third overall pick, and among those expected to be on the board are Kansas swingman Josh Jackson, Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox, Duke small forward Jayson Tatum, Kentucky shooting guard Malik Monk, Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac, and North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. "Things can be pretty easy," said Bryan Colangelo, the Sixers' president of basketball operations. "We're going to be successful with a pick at some point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC