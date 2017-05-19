Spurs fans go on the attack after Zaza Pachulia posts Western Conference trophy selfie

Golden State Warrior Zaza Pachulia's injury may have saved him from savage AT&T Center booing, but Twitter wasn't about to let him off easy for his perceived crimes against Spurs Nation. The hatred aimed at Pachulia after his questionable closeout that knocked Spurs star Kawhi Leonard out for the series seemed to have quieted his social media presence, and reportedly caused him to disable Instagram comments due to "death threats."

