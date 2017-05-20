Report: Milwaukee Bucks Call for Permission to Interview Several GM Candidates

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks called for permission on several different potential candidates for their GM search currently in progress. Sources: Bucks GM search called for permission today on Pete Dinwiddie , Arturas Karnisovas , Ed Stefanski , Wes Wilcox Indeed, if none of those seem like the "splashy" big name hires some may've suspected following the announcement they were opening the search to a broader audience, you're probably not alone.

