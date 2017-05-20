Postmortems: Pre-draft outlooks for eliminated teams

What happens with Los Angeles's three key free agents could vastly alter the future of Steve Ballmer's team. In the Milwaukee Bucks entry in the "Postmortem" series, topics discussed include: How good can Giannis Antetokounmpo become and can Jabari Parker recover from his second torn ACL? What's next for Jimmy Butler? What about Fred Hoiberg? Those are two of the questions posed in the Chicago Bulls entry in the "Postmortem" series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.