Pakistan court extends PM Nawaz Sharif corruption probe

The five-judge panel, formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in November 2016 to investigate Sharif, delivered its ruling on Thursday after two months of deliberation. The move comes days after the Supreme Court announced the landmark Panama Papers case verdict, directing that a Joint Investigation Team be instituted to investigate the prime minister and his sons for alleged corruption.

